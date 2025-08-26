Rappi and AstroPay Launch LatAm’s First Wallet-on-File Integration

Latin American delivery/financial services app Rappi has launched a partnership with global wallet platform AstroPay.

The collaboration, announced in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 26), is being billed as the region’s first wallet-on-file integration, letting users in Argentina, Brazil and Peru pay across currencies, with no cards required.

“This is a direct bridge between two massive ecosystems,” said Ella Viana, AstroPay’s business development director. “Our users gain instant access to Latin America’s top super-app, and Rappi taps into a high-value audience earning globally and spending locally.”

According to the release, the partnership means users can enjoy “frictionless, instant checkout” using balances in American dollars, euros, local currencies, with real-time foreign exchange conversion and zero card-related delays.

By embedding AstroPay, Rappi can lower processing costs, eliminate chargebacks and increase conversion by cutting back on traditional card steps.

“The partnership with AstroPay aligns with our roadmap to exceed user expectations by delivering simpler purchasing experiences,” added Gerardo Vilchis, global commercial director for Rappi Ads. “We are not merely adding a payment method; we are building seamless, secure, and borderless experiences designed for the next generation of users.”

The release said that the partnership is happening amid a surge in cross-border payments in Latin America, driven by increasing freelance work and global digital commerce.

In fact, the region is in the midst of a “profound digital transformation,” as noted here last month.

Research from Galileo Financial Technologies and PYMNTS has found a striking shift, with digital payments now making up 48% of eCommerce transaction values and 30% of point-of-sale (POS) transaction values across Latin America.

That’s up from a respective 14% and 2% in 2014. Tory Jackson, head of business development and strategy for Latin America at Galileo, said in an interview with PYMNTS that historically, there has been a substantial divide between those with and without bank accounts.

“It’s been traditionally extremely expensive for most people to go and get a bank account,” Jackson said.

That’s especially been true for people living in rural areas. But the rise of digital wallets has offered a mechanism for a collaborative effort involving a range of stakeholders, including traditional lenders, agile FinTech companies and new technology providers.

“Financial inclusion and digital inclusion go hand in hand,” he said.