Santander UK launched a collaboration with payments technology firm Worldpay.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The partnership enables the bank’s business, commercial and corporate customers to access Worldplay services such as eCommerce capabilities and point-of-sale solutions, according to a Monday (June 9) news release.

“At Santander, we are committed to providing the best solutions to help our customers prosper,” Santander UK Payments Commercial Director Gerry Davies said in the release. “Our new partnership with Worldpay will give our U.K. customers access to secure and innovative ways to accept payments, alongside a suite of value-added services to help improve efficiency and grow their business.”

Santander business clients can access a range of solutions for all point of sale, eCommerce and integrated payment needs. Corporate and commercial banking customers can get access to “dedicated eCommerce and implementation consultants,” the release said.

Worldpay General Manager for Small- to Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) in the U.K. and Ireland Chris Wood said in the release: “Worldpay and Santander have a shared mission to support the growth of the U.K.’s vibrant SMB sector by facilitating their digital transformation and providing them with the tools and technology needed to meet evolving consumer expectations.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Big Three: How Choice, Confidence and Convenience Drive Payments Optimization” found that those three attributes represent the primary prerequisites for any successful payments optimization program and are critical for maximizing revenue and bolstering consumer engagement.

“Even seemingly small adjustments in payment processes can yield benefits, including new customer acquisition, improved customer satisfaction and back-end cost savings,” PYMNTS wrote Monday. “The collective expectation of shoppers for these three elements — choice in payment methods, speed and convenience of transactions and refunds, and secure environments — is influential in their decisions on where to spend their money. Excelling in just one area is no longer sufficient.”

Today’s consumers prioritize methods with which they are familiar. Making sure customers have their preferred payment options available is a chief driver of customer loyalty.

“Simultaneously, protecting customers and business interests necessitates anti-fraud measures,” PYMNTS wrote, adding that 82% of eCommerce merchants had suffered a data breach within the past year.

For all PYMNTS B2B and digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B andDigital Transformation Newsletters.