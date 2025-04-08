Synchrony Teams With Adobe Commerce to Offer Flexible Financing

Financial services company Synchrony has launched a new integration with Adobe Commerce.

The collaboration, announced Tuesday (April 8), is designed to give merchants more flexibility and choice in offering financing to their customers.

“In today’s competitive market, the ability to provide customers with longer-duration, convenient payment options is essential,” the companies said in a news release. “With this integration, thousands of merchants that host websites on Adobe Commerce can offer the Synchrony product suite to accept Synchrony credit cards with extended term promotions and offer Pay Later installment financing at checkout online.”

Jason Knell, senior director of content and commerce partners at Adobe, said that flexible financing options can increase average order size and foster repeat business.

“Synchrony’s integration with Adobe Commerce to offer more financing options magnifies growth opportunities for our joint merchants by enhancing the shopping experience,” he said.

The partnership comes at a time when small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are facing significant pressures in the wake of new U.S. tariffs.

“When the economic winds start to howl, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) turn up their collars,” PYMNTS wrote Wednesday. “As the Trump administration’s global tariffs send shock waves through stock markets and prompt fears of a recession, businesses across America may be in store for particularly acute pain.”

Forthcoming research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that financing for SMBs is hard to come by. This research was conducted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, when the White House had announced tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico but before many countries instituted retaliatory levies and a global trade war kicked off.

According to the research, a little under half of these businesses — 44% to be precise — say they have access to financing in any form: cash, a business credit card, bank loan or alternative source of credit.

“The workhorse of the U.S. economy lives hand-to-mouth,” that report added.

And with no ability to tap funds when things get tight, pessimism is rising. Just under 7% of all SMBs surveyed for the report in early-to-mid February said they were unlikely to survive the next two years. This figure jumps to 13% for SMBs with no access to financing.

“It’s feeling like a tornado to small business owners,” Natalie Madeira Cofield, CEO of the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, which backs efforts to help companies with under 10 employees, told the New York Times recently. “This is an unprecedented moment.”