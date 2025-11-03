Uber and Toast Roll Out Tech Offerings For Restaurants

Uber is expanding on its four-year-old partnership with restaurant technology platform Toast.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Starting in the U.S. and Canada, “Toast and Uber will deepen their integration to deliver innovations designed to help restaurants better manage digital ordering operations, enhance the guest experience, and grow sales,” the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 4) news release.

The partnership aims to combine Toast’s point-of-sale offerings with Uber’s delivery and technology network expertise to let restaurants “access the best of both companies” and generate more revenue while streamlining their operations and cutting friction.

The two companies say they plan to build new tools for restaurants — set to start rolling out next year — that allow Toast merchants to run and manage promotions and local advertising on Uber Eats directly from the Toast platform.

Toast and Uber will also bring their existing Uber Eats, Uber Direct and Toast Delivery Services delivery integrations in Canada, along with an Uber Eats integration in Ireland and the U.K.

“Toast’s partnership with Uber is focused on jointly creating a more seamless, integrated experience that gives restaurants more control and flexibility to increase revenue, streamline operations, and attract new diners,” said Aman Narang, CEO of Toast.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“Together, we are empowering the restaurant community with better technology, more choice, and less friction in support of our mission to help restaurants delight guests, do what they love, and thrive.”

Uber and Toast began collaborating in 2021, and last year expanded that partnership to offer commission-free delivery from Uber Eats.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote recently about the way payment innovations can help restaurants retail staff amid significant employment pressures.

Data from the National Restaurant Association shows that the industry remains down more than 220,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID employment levels. More than three-quarters of operators say recruiting and retention are among their biggest obstacles, even as guests call for quicker service and consistent quality. These roadblocks converge on one clear solution: empowering staff and stabilizing operations with instant pay.

Earned wage access (EWA) and same-day tips, PYMNTS wrote, offer workers a strong incentive to stay. Research shows that on-demand pay can boost employee retention in hospitality by up to 36%. In a sector where annual turnover surpasses 130%, that advantage can bring about stronger teams and smoother service.

“Digital tipping has also shifted from novelty to necessity, with touchscreen ordering systems lifting gratuities by up to 30%,” the report said. “Restaurants benefit from reduced administrative strain while staff gain immediate financial relief—a win-win in an industry under pressure.”