US Bill Takes Fresh Look at Bank-FinTech Partnerships

Highlights
Banks and FinTechs are expanding partnerships as smaller institutions rely on third parties to accelerate digital innovation.
A new congressional bill signals growing regulatory interest in more information on these partnerships, which may strengthen bank-FinTech collaboration.
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that partnerships are increasingly central to competitiveness, compliance readiness and speed to market.
For many financial institutions, particularly small banks and credit unions, collaborating with FinTechs has become one of the most effective ways to modernize products, improve customer experiences and remain competitive without rebuilding core systems from the ground up.