Visa and Weavr Team on Embedded Finance for Employee Benefits Market

Embedded finance company Weavr launched a partnership with Visa in Europe.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The collaboration will allow Weavr to help software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies integrate Visa-powered financial products into their platforms, according to a Thursday (July 10) press release. The effort will initially focus on the employee benefits space.

“Globally, employers are transitioning from static, one-size-fits-all benefits to spendable, personalized employee allowances,” the release said. “In Europe, the discretionary employee benefits market is valued at $162 billion annually, part of a broader global employee benefits market worth $377 billion — highlighting significant growth potential.”

B2B SaaS platforms in human resource tech, from benefits platforms to workforce management tools, can address this demand, according to the release.

“However, integrating financial services remains complex and risky for many,” the release said. “Weavr and Visa both aim to simplify this process.”

Mark Wilcocks, vice president for product and solutions for Visa’s U.K. and Ireland business, said in the release: “Embedded finance is fast becoming an important tool for businesses that want to deepen relationships with their customers. Weavr is paving the way for HR platforms to simply integrate these solutions, and we’re excited to enhance this offering with our Visa-powered products.”

Weavr co-founder and CEO Alex Mifsud said in the release that the company’s membership with Visa marks a shift in the embedded finance’s deployment.

“[It’s] not just about adding payments, but about enabling entire propositions and business models in sectors like HR tech,” said Mifsud. “By joining Visa, we can provide SaaS platforms with the confidence and capability to launch card-based employee benefits, supported by trusted infrastructure ready to scale.”

Gloria Colgan, senior vice president and global head of commercial product at Visa Commercial Solutions, wrote about the role embedded finance will play in payments in the latter half of this year in the new PYMNTS eBook, “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”

Whether booking a ride, buying items online or reserving a hotel room, consumers expect frictionless, invisible payments, she wrote.

“This shift enables businesses across sectors to offer more streamlined experiences and opens new opportunities for innovative partnerships and business models,” she wrote. “The result is a more connected ecosystem, where payments are seamlessly embedded into users’ everyday digital activities.”