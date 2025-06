Niural has raised $31 million in a Series A funding round to expand the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and accelerate the global expansion of its AI-native professional employment organization (PEO) platform.

The company’s platform manages payroll, global compliance and payment operations, Niural said in a Thursday (June 26) press release. It is expanding to become an “AI-native system of intelligence for CFOs of modern companies,” the company added.

To help support distributed teams and create a single source of truth for effective AI implementation, the platform is an end-to-end solution that includes proprietary tax engines, integrated payments infrastructure an AI agent called EMMA, according to the release.

Niural said in the release that its platform saves its customers 60 hours per month, reduces human resources and foreign exchange costs by 50% and cuts payroll errors by 90%.

The company’s offerings bring together “AI-driven automation, global workforce distribution and integrated financial operation,” Niural Co-Founder and CEO Nami Baral said in the release.

Niural Co-Founder and President Nabin Banskota said in the release: “Most companies that come to us start with our PEO product and end up replacing 3-6 different tools, which is very strong validation from our customer base.”

Gokul Rajaram, founding partner and company helper at Marathon Management Partners, which led the funding round, said in the release that Niural has “fundamentally rethought payroll” and created AI-native infrastructure that enables it to innovate and quickly launch interrelated products.

“This creates immediate value for CFOs managing all money flows, positioning Niural as the primary vendor for scaling organizations,” Rajaram said.

In another, separate development in this space, Papaya Global and AKT said in April that they partnered to roll out an integrated workforce payment solution for companies that use SAP’s human capital management and vendor management systems to pay employees and contractors across international operations.

Also in April, Paychex said it acquired Paycor HCM to help it offer “the most comprehensive HCM [human capital management] portfolio in the industry, enabling Paychex to better meet the needs of new and existing customers across all market segments.”

In January, Zellis said it planned to create an end-to-end AI-powered human resources and payroll platform by acquiring elementsuite.