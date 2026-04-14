Synchrony Bets on Teachers to Fix Financial Literacy
Watch more: Need to Know With Synchrony Foundation’s Denise Yap
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Denise Yap is president of the Synchrony Foundation, leading the digital bank’s global grantmaking strategy and citizenship efforts, including volunteerism and community engagement.