Personnel

Ant Financial Names New CEO

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Ant Financial

As a continuing restructuring takes hold after Daniel Zhang’s appointment as Alibaba’s chairman, Alibaba Group Holding and Ant Financial, its FinTech affiliate, have announced an executive shuffle. Ant Financial, in particular, has named Simon Hu as its chief executive, taking the place of Eric Jing, Reuters reported Thursday (Dec. 19).

Hu came to Alibaba Group in 2005 and functioned as Ant Financial’s president since November of last year. He had positions in the small- to medium-sized enterprises (SME) loan and cloud computing divisions of Alibaba in the past. Jing will stay as Ant Financial’s executive chairman, which is a position he had held along with the title of CEO, and Hu will report to him.

The Ant Financial appointment comes as the division reportedly faces an initial public offering (IPO). (The division is said to handle hundreds of billions of yuan in web transactions through its Alipay payment service.)

Alibaba won regulatory approval in September to buy 33 percent of Ant Financial in exchange for rights to 37.5 percent of the profits of Alibaba. Analysts had reportedly conjectured that the restructuring marked a big step in the direction of a listing.

According to previous reports in November however, Douglas Feagin, president of the international business group at Ant Financial, said, “We don’t have any timetable for an IPO.” His comments reportedly echoed those of other company executives, including Jing.

Feagin reportedly added that the company was “very much focused on growing our business, and, frankly, there’s not a lot holding us back.” He said it was exploring other areas, like providing financial services to small and medium-sized businesses.

The company, which operates the Alipay service, plans to bolster its customer base to 2 billion over the decade to come, as well as “dramatically” grow its users outside China. As it stands, he noted that Ant has more than 1.2 billion users around the world.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Digital Fraud Tracker, Eric Lorenz, Priceline’s VP of finance operations tells PYMNTS how the online travel agency leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify risky transactions without exasperating legitimate customers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
3.3K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

groceries groceries
2.5K
Retail

How Grocery Retail Will Evolve In 2020

2.3K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

2.2K
B2B Payments

PayPal: Taking On Corporates’ B2C Payment Pain Points With Digital Wallets

Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State
2.2K
Retail

Making A Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State

2.2K
Mobile Order Ahead

Caribou Coffee Spills The Beans On Customer Loyalty In The Mobile Age

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments
2.2K
Digital Banking

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs
2.2K
B2B Payments

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut Cross-Border B2B Payment Costs

How $49B Singles Days Happen In China How $49B Singles Days Happen In China
2.2K
eCommerce

How Singles Day Gave Rise To China’s Digital Commerce Culture

B2B B2B
2.2K
B2B Payments

Millennials Make Big Push For B2B Personalization

Bitcoin Daily Bitcoin Daily
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: $2B PlusToken Pyramid Scheme Could Hurt Bitcoin; R3 Finishes Trade Finance Blockchain Test On Corda Platform

2.0K
Payments Innovation

M10 CEO: What Central Banks Want In New Global Payments Rails

1.9K
Security & Fraud

The Rise Of Holiday Reshipping Fraud

Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner
1.9K
Amazon

Amazon Taps Discount Airline To Operate Cargo Fleet

Payrix podcast Payrix podcast
1.9K
Payments Innovation

Why The 2020s Will Be The Vertical Payments Solutions Decade