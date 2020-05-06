Personnel

Facebook’s Libra Association Hires Its First CEO

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Stuart Levey CEO Libra Association

The group founded by Facebook to launch the social media company’s entry into digital currency has named a former U.S. Treasury Department executive as its first CEO.

Stuart Levey, who is serving as chief legal officer of HSBC, the London-based global investment bank and financial services company, will manage the Geneva, Switzerland-based Libra Association from Washington, D.C. starting this summer, the group announced on Wednesday (May 6).

The 24-member independent membership organization, which includes companies and nonprofits, was formed last year by Facebook to enable their version of a global payment system, the group said.

Last fall, PYMNTS reported that Libra petitioned the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) for a Swiss payment system license for its planned cryptocurrency. At the time, FINMA said oversight of the range of services provided by Libra would follow the maxim “same risks, same rules.”

Last month, FINMA confirmed it had received an application for a payment system license from Libra. A decision has not yet been made. Libra said last month that it expects to have its coins ready in late 2020.

Levey’s role will be to provide strategic leadership for the project, leveraging his experience to combine technology and compliance, Libra said.

Prior to joining HSBC, Levey served as the first undersecretary of the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence during the Bush and Obama administrations, when he helped establish policies to combat illicit finance.

“Stuart brings to the Libra Association the rare combination of an accomplished leader in government, where he enjoyed bipartisan respect and influence, and the private sector, where he managed teams spread across the globe,” said Katie Haun, partner at Andreessen Horowitz and a Libra Association board member who led the CEO search committee. “Stuart shares our vision for using blockchain technology to deliver a more open, inclusive and high-functioning payment system that puts crypto in the hands of billions around the world.”

Prior to his Treasury appointment, Levey held several senior roles at the U.S. Department of Justice, including associate deputy attorney general. He joined the Justice Department in 2001 after 11 years in private practice.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
7.2K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
6.1K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
5.0K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

4.9K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
4.4K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
4.4K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
3.3K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.9K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
2.9K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.8K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.8K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Revolut card Revolut card
2.7K
Digital Banking

Revolut Eyes Consolidation, Looks To Buy Distressed Rivals

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.7K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.7K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.7K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’