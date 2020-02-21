FinCEN Announces New Deputy Director

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has announced Michael Mosier as its new digital innovation officer and deputy director. Mosier succeeds Jamal El-Hindi, who will serve as the interim chief data officer (CDO) for the Department of the Treasury. In that role, El-Hindi will apply his FinCEN experience to “help lead the vision, design and development of the Treasury’s agency-wide data and information management strategies,” per an announcement.

“As Deputy Director, Mr. Mosier oversees FinCEN’s wide-ranging work to protect the financial integrity and national security of the United States,” the release states. In the digital innovation officer role, he will work to engage with new financial innovations and technologies.

Kenneth A. Blanco, FinCEN director, said in the announcement, “I am thrilled to have Michael assume this central role on our leadership team.”

Blanco continued, “He brings a range of public and private sector experience that will help FinCEN proactively engage with industry and government partners to confront emerging threats and capitalize on diverse opportunities in the financial and national security spaces. Michael is the right person, with the right skills, at exactly the right time.”

Mosier returns to FinCEN from Chainalysis, the digital currency analytics, investigations and compliance company, where he served as chief technical counsel. He previously served as FinCEN’s chief of strategic advancement. Before FinCEN, Mosier was associate director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Before that, he was deputy chief in the Department of Justice’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section. The announcement also noted that Mosier “served a tour at the White House National Security Council as director for transnational organized crime.”

Mosier started his career in public service as a prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, and has served as an adjunct law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center. He has also worked at a law firm representing financial services, media and technology clients.