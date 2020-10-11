Personnel

Remote Tech Employees Face Pay Cuts In San Fran

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Some Silicon Valley companies are suggesting workers who relocate to remote locations should have their pay reduced to reflect their new lower costs of living — and employees are none too happy about it, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“In an era where companies rain free food, massages and yoga studios on their software engineers, the cold rationality of geography-based pay risks alienating employees used to being courted,” the WSJ article states.

COVID-19 has added added fuel to a worker exodus from Silicon Valley that was already underway due to the region’s stratospheric housing costs.

The WSJ quoted a corporate headhunter who questioned whether the practice is good for employees over the long term, especially if it impairs their future ability to earn high salaries.

“The cost of living usually falls more than the paycheck,” Brian Kropp, research chief of the human-resources practice at Gartner Inc., told the WSJ, and even with a 10 percent or 20 percent pay cut, software engineers can still live a more opulent lifestyle in Austin, Texas, or Nashville, Tenn., than in San Francisco.

Employees have a negative response to the practice, though it is often “more emotional than rational,” the WSJ quoted Kropp as saying.

The federal government has long paid employees at different rates based on geographies’ cost of living. For the top-paying federal pay grade, G15, workers in the area deemed most expensive make 16 percent more than for the average of the 54 geographies — $154,687 rather than $133,101 — prior to any additional compensation. The top federal pay location is San Francisco.

New York is second, with a G15-grade worker making $146,529. Houston is third, at $145,807. Los Angeles and Washington D.C.-Baltimore follow close behind.

The lowest-paying regions for G15-grade workers are in the Southwest and Midwest and make around $127,000.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1.9K
B2B Payments

Dwolla CEO: The Paper Check-less Business Payments Sea Change

1.9K
Retail

How SMBs Could Edge Out eCommerce Giants This Holiday Season

1.8K
Digital Payments

Mastercard: The Touchless And Caring Economies Are Boosting P2P Adoption

Clair Notches $4.5M To Help Gig Workers
1.7K
Investments

Instant Pay Startup Clair Notches $4.5M To Help Gig Workers

Crypto Enforcement Network Tackles Scammers
1.6K
Security & Fraud

New US 'Cryptocurrency Enforcement Network' Takes Aim At Bitcoin Scammers

investments
1.4K
Investments

VCs And SPACs Raise $1B+ To Invest In Cloud, AI And More Despite Pandemic

1.4K
B2B Payments

Email Scammers Are Targeting B2B Firms In Today’s Work-From-Home Era

Steakhouse Innovation Amid COVID-19
1.4K
Retail

The Stakes Have Never Been … 'Steakier'

investments
1.4K
B2B Payments

FinTechs Raise Funding For Supplier Payments, Compliance Automation

Apple store
1.4K
Apple

Apple Starts Shipping Products From Select Stores

airplane in flight
1.4K
Risk Management

Report Warns Of Aviation Cybersecurity Risks

Feds Charge Texas Man With CARES Act Fraud
1.3K
Security & Fraud

Feds Charge Texas Man With CARES Act Fraud

White House Preps $1.8T Relief Package
1.3K
Coronavirus

White House Preps $1.8T Relief Package; Trump Says It’s Time To ‘Go Big’

1.3K
Cryptocurrency

Fed, Central Banks Frame Criteria For Digital Currency

The Lures – And Challenges – Of Digital Fiat
1.3K
Cryptocurrency

The Lures – And Challenges – Of Central Bank Digital Currencies