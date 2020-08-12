Personnel

Spreedly Adds Banking Exec As Chief Information Security Officer

Spreedly, which works in accelerating global commerce via a secure, flexible platform for any payment type, has announced Christopher Hudel as chief information security officer (CISO), according to a press release.

Hudel’s role will be to help boost cyber protection for customers. He will “further enhance key security strategies and best practices” and serve as an expert on issues of IT threats for payments services, the release stated.

Hudel has more than 20 years of experience in a number of fields, including “application and product security, incident and crisis management, penetration testing (‘red teaming’), security roadmap and strategy, security operations, digital transformation, architecture, evangelism and leadership,” He has worked in financial services with First Union/Wachovia Bank, LendingTree, Bank of America, and First Citizens Bank, according to the release.

He was previously an adjunct professor teaching information security graduate and undergraduate courses for the University of North Carolina. He has cybersecurity, defense and incident response credentials, including GIAC Information Security Expert (GSE), Offensive Security Certified Expert (OSCE), and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

He said the opportunity is a good one because of the numerous ways the company meets payments and security needs.

“What really impressed me about Spreedly is the focus and commitment to security, operational excellence and meeting the ever-evolving payments needs of so many different types of organizations in a variety of industries and geographies,” he said, according to the release. “That level of maturity is an incredible testament to the entire team. I’m looking forward to working across the Spreedly organization to build on our success — delivering even more security innovation and value to the payments ecosystem.”

Spreedly CEO Justin Benson said Hudel’s hiring “reinforces our commitment to the ongoing investment and formalization of processes and services required to support our global customer base.”

Spreedly has been on a spree of hiring new people as of late, also recently filling their roles for heads of human resources, technology and marketing, PYMNTS reported.

