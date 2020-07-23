Spreedly Fills Three Top Roles

Open-source payments software producer Spreedly is growing its leadership team and has named new heads of human resources, technology and marketing, the company announced on Thursday (July 23).

“As demand for the Spreedly platform continues to accelerate, it’s vital that we expand our leadership team to further strengthen our business,” said Spreedly CEO Justin Benson. “I’m very pleased to add new executives with a history of proven results at scaling enterprise companies and a diverse range of experiences. We are exceptionally well-positioned to grow our leadership in the payments orchestration market.”

Spreedly, based in Durham, N.C., said its new director of human resources is Dana Calder. Her prior roles at Spreedly included account manager in the new customer acquisition team and a senior role in the customer success team. Prior to joining Spreedly, Calder took part in a programming boot camp called Iron Yard. She is a graduate of Salem College in North Carolina, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The company’s new chief marketing officer is Randy Guard. Guard’s previous roles included executive vice president and chief marketing officer at SAS, the global analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) software firm, Spreedly said in its announcement. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Duke University.

The new chief technology officer at Spreedly is Jillian Munro. Her prior roles, according to the company, included head of technology for Fidelity Digital Assets and leading cybersecurity roles at other FinTech firms. She holds degrees from Bucknell and George Washington universities, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Spreedly said it manages $14 billion year in customer transactions.

The company touts its payments orchestration services as especially important for customers working internationally.

Some industry analysts see a greater role for such services as companies try to re-integrate, or improve the integration of, international services such as those in the travel industry.