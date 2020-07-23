Personnel

Spreedly Fills Three Top Roles

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
leadership team

Open-source payments software producer Spreedly is growing its leadership team and has named new heads of human resources, technology and marketing, the company announced on Thursday (July 23).

“As demand for the Spreedly platform continues to accelerate, it’s vital that we expand our leadership team to further strengthen our business,” said Spreedly CEO Justin Benson. “I’m very pleased to add new executives with a history of proven results at scaling enterprise companies and a diverse range of experiences. We are exceptionally well-positioned to grow our leadership in the payments orchestration market.”

Spreedly, based in Durham, N.C., said its new director of human resources is Dana Calder. Her prior roles at Spreedly included account manager in the new customer acquisition team and a senior role in the customer success team. Prior to joining Spreedly, Calder took part in a programming boot camp called Iron Yard. She is a graduate of Salem College in North Carolina, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The company’s new chief marketing officer is Randy Guard. Guard’s previous roles included executive vice president and chief marketing officer at SAS, the global analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) software firm, Spreedly said in its announcement. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Duke University.

The new chief technology officer at Spreedly is Jillian Munro. Her prior roles, according to the company, included head of technology for Fidelity Digital Assets and leading cybersecurity roles at other FinTech firms. She holds degrees from Bucknell and George Washington universities, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Spreedly said it manages $14 billion year in customer transactions.

The company touts its payments orchestration services as especially important for customers working internationally.

Some industry analysts see a greater role for such services as companies try to re-integrate, or improve the integration of, international services such as those in the travel industry.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.3K
Payment Methods

Brazil Will OK WhatsApp Payments If Facebook Follows Rules

High Court Considers CFPB's Fate
5.6K
CFPB

CFPB Consumer Complaints Up 50 Pct During Pandemic

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina's Telecom SA To Stop Attack
4.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina’s Telecom SA To Stop Attack

Starbucks
3.2K
Retail

Starbucks Sweetens Loyalty Perks With Payment Options

Trulioo: Digital ID Verification Needs Upgrades
2.4K
Digital Identity

Trulioo: Why Digital Identity Needs Disruption – Right Now

stimulus
2.4K
Economy

Stimulus Talks Kick Off In DC As Economy Flashes Red

Retailers Prepare For Diluted School Spending
2.3K
Retail

Retailers Brace For Muted Back-to-School Spending

How To Fix Public Payout Systems To Fight Fraud
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Why Traditional Fraud Methods Failed To Stop Public-Payout Systems Fraud

Amid Claims Of Bias From Potus, White House Will Have A Summit On Social Media
2.1K
Economy

White House Nixes Unemployment Benefits Extension

How Mastercard Is Taking Crypto To Point Of Sale
2.0K
Cryptocurrency

How Mastercard Is Taking Crypto To The Point Of Sale

2.0K
Economy

GOP Mulls Reduced Unemployment Benefit

Credit Unions And Microbusinesses Collaborate
1.9K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO: Credit Unions And Microbusinesses Collaborate To Reopen/Restart The Economy

Innovating With Digital Fitness, Commerce
1.9K
Today In Data

Innovating With Digital Fitness And Commerce Platforms

1.9K
B2B Payments

JPMorgan, Hazeltree Team Up For Liquidity Management

Popshop Brings More Livestreaming To The US
1.9K
Retail

Digital 3.0 At The Intersection of Livestreaming And Retail