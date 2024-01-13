Instagram has reportedly told 60 technical program managers that they must find another job at the company or be let go in two months.

The Meta-owned social networking app is eliminating a management layer as part of its parent company’s ongoing efforts to boost efficiency, Seeking Alpha reported Friday (Jan. 12), citing a paywalled article by The Information.

Instagram also reorganized its product teams to focus on three areas in its Sharing product group, including supporting content creators focused on a teen audience, according to the report.

Reached by PYMNTS, a Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Meta announced in March that it planned to lay off 10,000 employees after cutting 11,000 jobs in November 2022, while also freezing hiring on another 5,000 roles that had been open.

The cuts are part of a restructuring plan that includes flattening Meta’s organizations, canceling lower priority projects, slowing hiring rates and reducing the size of the recruiting team, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a March 14 post on the company’s website addressing “Meta’s Year of Efficiency.”

“At this point, I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years,” Zuckerberg said in the post. “Higher interest rates lead to the economy running leaner, more geopolitical instability leads to more volatility, and increased regulation leads to slower growth and increased costs of operation. Given this outlook, we’ll need to operate more efficiently than our previous headcount reduction to ensure success.”

