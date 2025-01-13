GoodRx CFO Karsten Voermann to Resign for Personal Reasons

GoodRx Holdings disclosed Monday (Jan. 13) that its chief financial officer, Karsten Voermann, submitted his resignation Tuesday (Jan. 7), effective Friday (Jan. 16).

The company attributed the resignation to “personal reasons” in a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Mr. Voermann’s resignation was not a result of any disagreement between the company and Mr. Voermann on any matter related to the operations, policies or practices of the company,” GoodRx Holdings said in the filing. “The company thanks Mr. Voermann for his years of contribution and service to the company.”

Voermann will be succeeded on the effective date by GoodRx Holdings Chief Accounting Officer Romin Nabiey, who will become the company’s interim chief financial officer while GoodRx seeks a permanent successor, according to the filing.

Nabiey will be designated principal financial officer on the effective date, while continuing to serve as chief accounting officer and principal accounting officer, per the release.

GoodRx reported in November that it saw an 8% increase in revenue in the third quarter, driven by a 4% rise in prescription transactions revenue and a 7% increase in monthly active consumers.

“In a world where there is increasing attention on medicine affordability and access, we believe the strategic high ground belongs to brands and companies that benefit patients and remove friction from a complicated healthcare ecosystem,” interim CEO Scott Wagner said during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“At GoodRx, that’s our North Star, and we believe it’s enabled us to gain share in our category and strengthen our value proposition throughout 2024,” Wagner said.

In October, the company entered the over-the-counter market with its new eCommerce service, with contraceptive maker Opill joining it as a “launch partner.”

GoodRx said the introduction of the eCommerce service was part of its “broader strategy to further integrate health and wellness brands into its platform, streamlining the purchasing process and increasing accessibility of essential products and medications.”

Also in October, GoodRx said it and its partner pharmacies would begin offering Affirm’s pay-over-time option directly to consumers, allowing approved consumers to select an Affirm payment option for select medications at participating retailers on the GoodRx platform.