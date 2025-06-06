FinTech IPO Index Starts June Up 0.8% as Robinhood Surges on UK Expansion

Highlights
A few last earnings reports helped push the FinTech IPO Index higher into June, marked by the likes of Futu and nCino.
Robinhood and Affirm posted momentum on the heels of further expansion efforts, into the U.K. and Canada, respectively.
DeFi Development continued to give back some of its heady gains seen this spring, having struck a partnership focused on broadening its treasury business buildout.
The first few trading days of the last month of the quarter marked a muted but positive start for the FinTech IPO Index, which tacked on 0.8% through the past five days.
