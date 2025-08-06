Google Pay’s Ben Volk to Join PayPal as GM Consumer

Former Amazon and Google Pay executive Ben Volk is headed to PayPal.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m joining PayPal as the SVP & GM of PayPal Consumer, focusing on how we show up and deliver value for the millions of people who use PayPal every day,” Volk wrote in a Tuesday (Aug. 5) LinkedIn post. “What drew me here wasn’t just the scale. It was the focus. There’s real energy behind innovating the experience, pushing into new platforms, and expanding access globally. The momentum that the team is creating is truly impressive. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and jump in.”

Most recently, Volk served as vice president and general manager of Google Pay and Google Wallet, where he oversaw the product’s expansion and the introduction of new features that enhanced security, convenience and access to advanced spending tools.

Before joining Google in September 2023, Volk spent 15 years at Amazon, where he led teams responsible for the Amazon Wallet, global payment methods and strategic partnerships in payments across multiple continents.

During his tenure at Google, Volk became a prominent voice in digital payments, regularly commenting on industry trends and leading launches that elevated consumer experiences — such as Google Pay’s embrace of biometrics and BNPL services. His thought leadership has been featured by PYMNTS, where he offered insights into how digital wallets continue to transform commerce and customer engagement in the digital economy.

Now, with his move to PayPal, Volk brings his experience in product, strategy and customer experience to one of the payments industry’s most recognized brands.

“Having been a merchant in a past life gave me a deep appreciation for the amount of effort that can take to try to integrate new payment options and new payment methods,” he told Karen Webster in May 2024. “Our goal (at Google Pay) is to remove as much of that friction as much as possible.”

PayPal executive vice president Diego Scotti reacted to Volk’s new role in a post on LinkedIn: “Ben brings deep experience across tech and financial services and will lead the team focused on the full PayPal Consumer experience. He’s joining at an important time, as we build more connected, relevant experiences for the millions of people who use PayPal every day and keep pushing momentum across the business.”