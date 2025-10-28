Ingenico Picks Thunes Chief Floris de Kort for CEO Role

Payments acceptance solutions company Ingenico has named industry veteran Floris de Kort as its CEO.

He will take on the top job at Ingenico Nov. 1, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 28). He replaces Lauren Blanchard, who is stepping down to pursue other ventures.

“Floris de Kort brings deep and proven expertise in the payments sector, combined with extensive operational and commercial leadership experience,” Ingenico said in a news release.

“He brings a highly reputable track record of scaling payments and technology companies, with leadership experience spanning several global organizations.”

Ingenico added that the appointment of a news chief executive will allow the company to focus more on its global expansion.

“I am honored to join Ingenico at a time of great opportunity,” de Kort said in the announcement. “The company has a unique position in the payments ecosystem, trusted by merchants, banks, and partners around the world. I look forward to working with the team to further expand our global offering, accelerate growth and execution, and deliver world-class solutions to our customers.”

Per the announcement, de Kort previously served as CEO of global eCommerce at Worldpay, helping lead that company through its initial public offering in 2015. In 2019, he became CEO of payments company TSG, steering its merger with payment processor Clearent to form Xplor Technologies.

Since last year, he has served as CEO at cross-border payments network Thunes.

Thunes in April announced it had raised $150 million in a Series D funding round to strengthen its cross-border payments platform and accelerate its expansion in the U.S. This followed the company’s acquisition of licenses in all 50 U.S. states, subject to regulatory approval.

“This new capital enables us to extend our Direct Global Network, including in the United States, drive technological innovation, from artificial intelligence to digital asset ecosystem interoperability, and deliver superior value to the members of our proprietary network,” de Kort said in a news release at the time.

And last month, the company announced it was linking its network with Ripple’s blockchain-powered payments solutions to let Ripple’s enterprise customers more easily withdraw funds in new currencies and countries to bolster their global payment capabilities.