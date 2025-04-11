TransferMate CPO Gary Conroy to Become CEO This Summer

TransferMate has appointed its chief product officer, Gary Conroy, to become its CEO, beginning this summer.

Conroy will succeed Sinéad Fitzmaurice, who will step down from that role this summer but remain involved with the business, TransferMate, a provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service, said in a Friday (April 11) press release.

“I want to thank Sinéad for her outstanding leadership and the success she has brought to TransferMate,” TransferMate Founder Terry Clune said in the release. “While there is sadness in seeing her step down, I’m very happy and proud of what we have achieved together.”

Fitzmaurice joined TransferMate as chief financial officer in 2010, according to her LinkedIn profile, and succeeded Clune as CEO in 2019, per the release.

The company has seen “significant growth and expansion” during the six years of her leadership, the release said.

“I’m proud to have played a role in advancing TransferMate and as I transition into my new role, I do so with full confidence that Gary is the right leader to guide the company into its next phase,” Fitzmaurice said in the release.

Conroy joined TransferMate as chief product officer in 2017 after holding key roles with Realex Payments, Goldman Sachs, Finastra and Vordel, per the release. At TransferMate, he has spearheaded technological advances and helped expand the company into new verticals and geographies.

“I look forward to working alongside Terry and our talented team to drive innovation, accelerate growth and continue to drive success together,” Conroy said in the release.

TransferMate said in March that it integrated with RTGS.global to expand the reach of that company’s cross-border payments network in more than 200 countries and territories. The integration enables RTGS.global’s customers to make international payments in real time, with less reliance on traditional banking intermediaries.

“Working with TransferMate to make B2B payments quicker, more transparent and more cost-effective for everyone closely aligns with our mission to modernize the global financial system and enhance the efficiency of cross-border transactions,” RTGS.global Executive Chairman and CEO Marcus Treacher said at the time in a press release.

During the same month, TransferMate said it teamed up with Boost Payment Solutions to address a rising demand for cross-border payments. The partnership combines Boost’s cross-border payment solution for enterprise-level businesses, Boost 100XB, with TransferMate’s payments infrastructure to help promote industry-wide commercial card usage and adoption.