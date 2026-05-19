Target Taps Walmart Vet Jeff England to Head Logistics

Target has recruited a new logistics chief as it works to revive flagging sales.

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Jeff England, a 20-year veteran of the supply chain/logistics sector, will take on the role of Target’s executive vice president, chief global supply chain and logistics officer at the end of the month, the retailer announced in a Tuesday (May 19) press release.

“Guests come to Target for great style, design and value – and they trust we’ll be in stock and ready for them every time they shop,” Target CEO Michael Fiddelke said in the release.

“Elevating that guest experience is one of our top priorities, and Jeff’s deep expertise across operations, engineering, technology and automation, along with a strong track record of leading operations of various sizes and complexities, is exactly what will be required to strengthen how we deliver for our guests.”

England comes to Target from building materials distributor QXO, where he served as chief supply chain officer. He held the same position at automotive/industrial parts distributor Genuine Parts Company and spent close to two decades in a range of operations, strategy and finance leadership roles at Walmart.

“It’s an honor to join Target and be part of such an iconic brand,” England said. “I’m confident in the company’s growth plan and priorities, and I’m excited to get started with the team, building on its strong foundation to further strengthen the speed, reliability and precision of the supply chain.”

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England will replace Target chief supply chain and logistics officer Gretchen McCarthy, who is moving into a strategic advisor capacity through August, the release added.

Fiddelke, a Target veteran, became CEO in February, assuming that role following a year in which Target shares fell 28% while the S&P 500 Index climbed 16%.

During a town hall a few days after his appointment, Fiddelke said the company would invest in in-store experiences, make its products easier to find online, develop a distinctive assortment and experience, and focus on more merchandise for busy families.

During an earnings call in March — after the company’s 13th straight quarter of declining sales — the ‌retailer reported that its gross margin had expanded to 26.6% from 26.2%, reflecting reduced inventory shrink and supply chain improvements.