Musk to Leave DOGE Position in May, Retain Supporting Role

Elon Musk will reportedly leave his advisory role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the coming weeks and take on a supporting role.

Bloomberg Markets reported this in a Thursday (April 3) video, citing a Politico report and adding that the end-of-May departure date given by Politico coincides with the 130-day window to be a “special government employee” that Musk and the White House specified when DOGE was announced.

The report added that Musk will remain a supporter in some capacity after leaving his current role at DOGE.

Politico reporter Rachael Bade said in a Wednesday (April 2) post on X that President Donald Trump and Musk had recently decided Musk should return to his businesses. She added that Musk’s departure would come at a time when some Trump allies have started to view Musk as a “political liability” and that there had been a shift in the Trump-Musk relationship.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reposted Bade’s post Wednesday, commenting, “This ‘scoop’ is garbage. Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

Musk reposted Leavitt’s comments on the Politico report, adding, “Yeah, fake news.”

Musk also reposted a post on X that shared a video in which Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the work of DOGE and the work of Musk is “not even close to done.”

“That work is going to continue after Elon leaves but fundamentally Elon is going to remain a friend and an advisor of both me and the President and he’s done a lot of good things,” Vance said in the video. “People don’t realize how vast and uncontrolled the bureaucracy was. We’ve started to chip away at it but there’s a lot of work to do.”

Trump created DOGE in January with an executive order, saying its goal is to update software and technology to boost efficiency and productivity within the federal government.

It was reported March 30 that DOGE is working on an overhaul of Social Security Administration computer systems, migrating them off their longtime programming language and onto a more modern equivalent.