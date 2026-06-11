Trump Picks Capital One Exec Brian Johnson to Lead CFPB

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) may be getting a new leader.

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President Donald Trump nominated former CFPB deputy director and current Capital One executive Brian Johnson to a five-year term as director of the agency. The nomination was announced by the White House Wednesday (June 10).

Johnson held four positions at the CFPB between December 2017 and March 2020, most recently serving as deputy director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Since then, he served as partner at law firm Alston & Bird for about three years, managing director at consultancy Patomak Global Partners for about two years, and vice president and U.S. card compliance officer at Capital One from November 2024 to the present, per his profile.

Russ Vought has served as acting director of the CFPB as well as director of the Office of Management and Budget since February 2025.

PYMNTS reported in May that administration officials called for the elimination of the CFPB but scaled back plans to cut the bureau’s staff after that effort was blocked by a court order.

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, said in a Wednesday statement that Johnson will continue Vought’s efforts to “gut” the agency.

“Starting in August, Russ Vought can no longer legally serve as Donald Trump’s hatchet man at the CFPB. So here comes the next hatchet man to try to finish the job and gut an agency that has returned more than $21 billion to cheated consumers,” Warren said.

Several financial services industry organizations applauded Johnson’s nomination.

The American Bankers Association (ABA) said in a Wednesday statement that Johnson has a distinguished track record in bank regulatory policy and that the ABA looks forward to learning more about his plans for the CFPB during the confirmation process.

Consumer Bankers Association (CBA) President and CEO Lindsey Johnson said in a Wednesday press release: “Brian has a tenured background steeped in consumer protection policy, having served at the Bureau in the first Trump Administration.”

America’s Credit Unions said in a Thursday (June 11) press release that in addition to serving at the CFPB, Johnson served as policy director and chief financial institutions counsel on the House Financial Service Committee.

Scott Simpson, president/CEO of America’s Credit Unions, said in the release: “Johnson has significant experience in financial policy, and a strong understanding of the importance of right-sized regulations.”

Financial Technology Association (FTA) President and CEO Penny Lee said in a Thursday press release: “As Deputy Director of the CFPB, [Johnson] oversaw the agency’s rulemaking, supervision and enforcement activities, and led the creation of the Office of Innovation, an initiative that opened new pathways for responsible product development in financial services.”