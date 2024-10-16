Airbnb Launches ‘Co-Host’ Program for Time-Strapped Property Owners

Airbnb has launched a service for potential hosts who are pressed for time.

The company’s Co-Host Network lets property owners find help with things like setting up listings, managing bookings and communicating with guests directly from the Airbnb app, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 16) news release.

“With the Co-Host Network, we’re taking the work out of hosting,” Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in the release. “Starting today, you provide the home, and we’ll provide an exceptional co-host.”

According to the release, co-hosts are experienced hosts who have an “exceptional” record with Airbnb, carrying an average rating of 4.86, with the majority of them helping to manage some of the highest-quality listings on the site.

There are more than 10,000 co-hosts across 10 countries, the company said, with the Airbnb personalized ranking algorithm recommending a list of co-hosts based on such factors as location, hosting experience and type of home.

Also Wednesday, Airbnb announced 50 upgrades to its app, including a welcome tour for first-time guests, suggested destinations and recommendation filters based on search and booking history, and personalized listing highlights.

“When you view a listing, we’ll highlight the details that are relevant to your search — like a playroom or backyard when traveling with kids,” the company said in the release. “If you’re a returning guest, we’ve simplified the booking process with a redesigned checkout page that is shorter and includes all the key details at a glance.”

Chesky said last month that Airbnb is focused on expanding its long-term rental businesses, centered on stays of 28 days or longer.

“Stays of 30 to 90 days, monthly stays, the seasonal stays, I think that’s a huge growth opportunity,” the CEO said at a travel conference, in a speech that also hinted at the pending launch of the Co-Hosts service.

The efforts come as governments around the world crack down on short-term rentals to increase the housing supply for full-time residents, with countries like Greece and Spain limiting vacation rentals to address housing shortages.

And stateside, challenging regulations in New York City that govern short-term rentals. The company contends that Local Law 18 — which requires short-term rental hosts to be licensed by the city and adhere to occupancy rules and building codes — has not brought down rents, while hotel prices continue to rise.