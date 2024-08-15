Indigo Begins Rollout of AI-Powered Platform for Buying, Selling Homes

Indigo launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform for buying and selling homes in Charlotte, North Carolina, with participation by leading real estate agents and teams.

The platform will be expanded to additional markets in the coming months, Indigo said in a Thursday (Aug. 15) press release.

It is designed to provide real estate agents, buyers and sellers with streamlined communications, bidding and negotiations, according to the release.

“As an independent platform, we help all market participants — real estate agents, buyers and sellers — by facilitating an open, transparent home transaction,” Shaival Shah, co-founder and CEO of Indigo, said in the release. “We believe this will be the new industry model.”

The company’s Home Checkout platform provides a single, collaborative experience that unifies home listings and offer-making, per the release.

The platform provides Storefronts that listing agents can use to communicate seller preferences, drive demand, and collect and validate offers, according to the release.

It also includes Contracts AI-powered writing and validation that helps buyers’ agents write compliant offers and agency contracts “in seconds — from any device,” the release said.

One of the organizations participating in the launch of the Indigo platform in Charlotte is RE/MAX.

Kourosh Sharifi, chief financial officer of RE/MAX Executive, said in the release that accurate, timely market data is essential in the real estate industry.

“Agents and clients now depend on data-driven insights to navigate the complexities of transactions and make informed decisions,” Sharifi said. “Indigo offers a cutting-edge platform that leverages AI to provide these crucial insights, positioning itself as a game changer in the industry.”

The advent of digital tools and platforms has brought about a significant shift in the process of buying a home, ushering in a new era of connectivity and convenience, PYMNTS reported in April.

During that same month, Backflip said it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round to grow its platform for real estate investors. The company said its technology and capital solutions help members manage their investment pipelines, secure funding and grow their real estate businesses.

In February, Zillow said it was expanding its “housing super app” to more markets after seeing how well it had been received. The app provides consumers with real estate data, education, a suite of Zillow-owned solutions and a network of its partners.