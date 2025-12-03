Embedded Payments Pull Real-Time Adoption Forward

Highlights
Instant payments are becoming table stakes, with successful implementations unlocking greater relevancy, value creation and customer experiences.
Embedded payments and upgraded enterprise systems are proving crucial to overcoming technical and organizational barriers to real-time adoption.
Consumer expectations for immediacy, especially in wallets, gig work and urgent payouts, are accelerating business demand for true instant payment capabilities.
Change doesn’t happen instantly, even when it comes to instant payments.
Janis Wilkey is the vice president of transaction banking at Priority, where she manages pricing, go-to-market strategies, product features and executive oversight on banking initiatives required to support the financial service needs of enterprise customers.
See More In: B2B, B2B Payments, disbursements, Embedded Payments, Featured News, instant payments, News, Priority, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, real time payments, video