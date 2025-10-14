Fed Sets Sights on Near-Continuous Fedwire Settlement by 2029

Highlights
The Federal Reserve will extend Fedwire Funds Service and the National Settlement Service (NSS) to 22 hours a day, six days a week, by 2028 or 2029.
The move supports faster and more flexible settlement across domestic and cross-border payments, building toward an always-on infrastructure.
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows real-time payment adoption accelerating, with 93% of banks reporting customer-retention gains from instant payments.
The Federal Reserve is closing the gap between business hours and real-time money movement. It will just take a while to get it done.