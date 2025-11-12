FedNow Chief Credits Bank Feedback for Momentum

Highlights
Financial institutions and third-party providers are building new services on FedNow’s expanding risk control and API capabilities.
Feedback from participants has led to higher transaction limits, automation tools and stronger liquidity controls.
Streamlined onboarding and certification are accelerating participation and setting the stage for greater volume and innovation.
Watch more: Need to Know: FedNow’s Nick Stanescu
Nick Stanescu is the chief executive of the FedNow® Service and oversees all business, technology and strategic aspects for the service with the goal of ensuring successful evolution and growth.
