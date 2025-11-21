FedNow Exec Busts Instant Pay Fraud Myths and Pressures Banks to Keep Up
With a little over two years in market, the Federal Reserve’s instant payments platform, the FedNow® Service, is now entering what Chief Product and Relationship Officer Shonda Clay calls its next phase: moving to mainstream awareness.
Shonda Clay is EVP, chief product and relationship officer at Federal Reserve Financial Services, leading integrated product development for the Federal Reserve’s portfolio of payment products.