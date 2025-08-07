Inside NatWest’s Cloud Strategy to Modernize for Real-Time Payments

Highlights
Banking and payments modernization now means re-architecting with cloud-native services, moving past simple lift and shift to achieve true scalability and cost reduction.
Deep, multi-party collaboration between banks, cloud providers and solution partners is essential for rapid, transparent and accountable transformation.
APIs and AI are foundational for agility, driving time to value by enhancing integration, testing, legacy system analysis and employee productivity.
Watch more: AWS and NatWest Rewrite Banking Infrastructure for Instant Payment Era