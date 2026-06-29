Robinhood Pushes Brokerages to End the Waiting Game

Robinhood said instant deposits and withdrawals increase engagement across brokerage, savings and family accounts.

Faster money movement is changing how users interact with investment platforms and how often they return to them.

Watch more: Michael Silver of Robinhood

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Consumers managing their finances through digital channels increasingly assume that money will appear in accounts quickly, with visibility into when it can be used.

For investment platforms, that expectation carries operational consequences. The pace of deposits and withdrawals influences how customers interact with brokerage services, whether they expand their activity across multiple products and how frequently they return to the platform.

Michael Silver, CTS partnerships lead at Robinhood, said quicker access to money has contributed to broader adoption of the company’s products. Customers who begin with a brokerage account often move into other offerings once money can be transferred in and out without extended delays, he said.

“We’ve seen users adopt more and more [offerings] within our ecosystem,” Silver said, adding that customers now use services ranging from brokerage accounts to custodial accounts that allow parents to begin building assets for their children.

That shift reflects a broader pattern across financial platforms. When users can move money easily between accounts and services, they tend to consolidate more of their financial activity within a single ecosystem.

The discussion took place as part of a PYMNTS series examining customer journeys enabled through Visa Direct, with a focus on how faster fund flows affect engagement across digital financial services.

The Importance of Speed on Investment Platforms

Speed has become a central concern for investors who manage their finances through mobile platforms. Robinhood customers expect to move money into accounts, place trades and withdraw money without prolonged waiting periods.

“Speed and security moving funds through our platform” are among the main priorities for users, Silver said, because available funds determine whether investors can participate in trading activity or shift money between financial products.

Robinhood offers several options that allow users to choose how they transfer money. Real-time money movement methods such as card-based transactions complement older mechanisms, such as automated ACH transfers and wires.

The objective is not to eliminate traditional payment channels but to provide customers with multiple ways to move money depending on the urgency of the transaction and the type of account involved, he said.

That flexibility has become increasingly important as the platform expands beyond retail brokerage into additional financial services, including retirement accounts and family-oriented investment tools.

Headwinds Facing Fast Money Movement

The shift toward faster payments comes with natural growing pains. The brokerage sector operates within regulatory frameworks that require careful monitoring of transactions and adherence to evolving compliance standards.

Robinhood’s approach to fast money movement helps distinguish the company from more traditional brokerages, Silver said.

“We’re definitely pushing the envelope in the brokerage space,” he said, adding that some institutions remain cautious about offering certain real-time capabilities because of operational and compliance concerns.

Cybersecurity pressures also influence how quickly financial platforms adopt new payment methods. Firms must evaluate fraud risk, monitor transaction activity and maintain safeguards while still providing the speed that customers expect.

Funding Accounts and Cashing Out

Deposits and withdrawals remain among the most visible elements of the customer experience. Delays associated with traditional payment rails can create uncertainty for investors who are waiting for funds to arrive, Silver said.

“There’s nothing worse than doing a withdrawal through a bank and having to wait two, four or five days for it to settle,” he said.

That uncertainty can affect how customers use the platform. Investors may postpone trades or delay financial decisions while they wait for transfers to clear.

Fast payment options address part of that concern by providing clearer timelines for when funds will become available. For some customers, the ability to move money quickly allows them to respond to changes in financial markets or handle routine expenses without moving funds through multiple accounts.

The Mechanics Behind Fund Flows

The user experience on an investment platform rests on a complex infrastructure that coordinates several payment channels simultaneously.

Brokerages must manage transfers between bank accounts, card networks and internal settlement systems. In some situations, platforms allow customers to use money before the underlying transaction has fully settled, which requires careful risk management.

Real-time payment rails help narrow the time between the initiation of a transfer and the moment funds become available to the user, Silver said.

“The real-time payments close the gap versus a traditional ACH deposit or transfer,” he said, adding that card-based payments allow money to be accessed quickly even when settlement occurs later.

Faster payments also influence how platforms manage liquidity. Financial institutions must balance the need to provide immediate access to money with the operational realities of settlement timelines.

Fast payment rails provide a way to improve liquidity management by accelerating the movement of cash through the platform, Silver said.

“Every business wants to have as much cash on hand as possible,” he said, adding that faster payment rails enable money to circulate more quickly than traditional transfer methods.

Working With Partners to Move Money

Delivering real-time payments requires coordination between financial platforms, payment networks and issuing banks.

Robinhood works with partners to ensure that payments data moves through the system accurately and in compliance with network requirements, Silver said. Clear transaction information helps financial institutions verify transfers and reduces friction in the payment process.

Maintaining those standards is increasingly important as platforms expand their product offerings and the volume of transactions increases.

Balancing Speed and Security

The pursuit of faster fund flows must be accompanied by strong safeguards. The balance between speed and security depends on the quality of data associated with each transaction, Silver said.

Robinhood’s collaboration with Visa Direct illustrates how payment networks contribute to fast money movement.

Card-based payment rails provide a familiar and widely accessible method for customers to transfer money between bank accounts and investment platforms, he said.

“Visa Direct definitely provides the easiest flexibility for all of our users,” Silver said, adding that the system allows customers to move money between accounts in near real time. Because most customers already hold debit or credit cards, card networks provide a convenient bridge between traditional bank accounts and digital financial platforms.

The result of these changes is a different experience for investors.

“Having the clear line of sight of where the funds are and when they’re going to be available is very important for our users,” Silver said.

Actual fund availability for all Visa Direct transactions may depend on receiving financial institution, account type, region and compliance processes, along with other factors, as applicable.