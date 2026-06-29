Robinhood Pushes Brokerages to End the Waiting Game
By PYMNTS | June 29, 2026
Highlights
Faster money movement is changing how users interact with investment platforms and how often they return to them.
Robinhood said instant deposits and withdrawals increase engagement across brokerage, savings and family accounts.
Delivering real-time money access requires careful liquidity management, regulatory compliance and coordination with payment networks.
Watch more: Michael Silver of Robinhood
Michael Silver is CTS partnerships lead at the financial services platform Robinhood.
Recommended
See More In: brokerage, Featured News, instant payments, Investments, News, payment rails, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, real time payments, Robinhood, video, visa direct