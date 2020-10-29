Chowly Teams With Grubhub For Restaurant Orders

Restaurant services platform Chowly is partnering with food delivery app Grubhub to bring local eateries a frictionless solution for online sales, the companies said in a statement on Thursday (Oct. 29).

Chowly and Grubhub will work together to onboard mutual restaurant clients. The collaboration will help independent restaurants easily leverage Grubhub’s market and generate more online orders by using the frictionless menu management and fulfillment tool.

“It has always been our mission to simplify technology for restaurants, and this partnership allows us to do just that for the thousands of brands leveraging Grubhub’s marketplace,” said Sterling Douglass, co-founder and chief executive officer of Chowly.

“This is a time where everyone in the restaurant ecosystem needs to come together and support the industry we love so much. This partnership further enables more help when restaurants need it the most,” Douglass said.

Grubhub’s point of sale (POS) technology will complement Chowly’s domain services, giving owners and operators an easy process for timely, accurate order-taking and fulfillment.

“Solutions that enable easier onboarding and increased takeout and delivery sales are crucial as the industry navigates this challenging time,” said Harald Prokop, senior vice president of restaurant product and technology at Grubhub. “Through our partnership with Chowly, we aim to simplify onboarding for our restaurant partners and help them grow their takeout and delivery capabilities."

One of the hottest trends in food commerce in 2019 — the rise of ghost, or virtual, kitchens — has become a necessity in 2020 amid COVID-19. Douglass told PYMNTS last year that the fast-changing industry is being propelled by technology and consumer demand.

PYMNTS' Order to Eat Tracker this month takes a look at innovations in restaurant ordering, exploring the delivery industry’s record-setting revenues and how curbside pickup and grocery orders are helping quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

Grubhub reported a 53 percent increase in revenue to $494 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from $322 million at the same time last year.