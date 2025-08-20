DoorDash Adds Tiered Membership Packages to Commerce Platform for Restaurants

DoorDash has added tiered membership packages to its Commerce Platform program for restaurants and added a loyalty program, a website, and tools for email and SMS campaigns.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The program and the new tools are designed to help restaurants increase their online and in-store sales, the local commerce platform said in a Wednesday (Aug. 20) press release.

The new loyalty program allows guests to earn rewards across each of the restaurant’s ordering channels, including in-store, the restaurant’s own app or website, and the DoorDash Marketplace, according to the release.

Another new offering for restaurants is a free website, built and maintained by DoorDash using the menu, branding and images already used on its platform. The website is designed to help the restaurant’s customers find and order food, the release said.

The third new offering added by DoorDash is built-in customer relationship management (CRM) tools that help restaurants launch email and SMS campaigns that are automated and personalized, per the release.

DoorDash also announced in the release that it is introducing new Commerce Platform packages with different benefits and prices.

These include a Starter package that includes a free branded website and commission-free online ordering, a Boost package that adds automated emails, and a Pro package that adds a branded mobile app, customizable marketing tools and a cross-channel loyalty program, according to the release.

The prices per store, per month for these packages are $0 for Starter, $54 for Boost and $249 for Pro, per the release.

The updated Commerce Platform is designed to provide a “fully connected commerce experience” that includes DoorDash orders, loyalty points and email marketing, Casey North, vice president of DoorDash Commerce Platform, said in the release.

“With the evolved DoorDash Commerce Platform, we’re giving restaurants the tools to own that journey — building loyalty, driving repeat sales and growing their most profitable channels,” North said.

DoorDash introduced the Commerce Platform in September, saying it would help merchants operate their business on their own channels, whether in-store or online.

The company said in February that the selection of products offered on its marketplace included those from 94 of the top 100 restaurants and 44 of the top 100 retailers in the United States.