Safety and Security

Cyberexperts Flag Danger Of Deepfakes At House Hearing

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Deep Fake digital media

Researchers have reported concerns about the timely importance of addressing deep fakes and other types of digital deception amid the backdrop of the upcoming presidential election. 

The House’s Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce heard digital experts, as well as a representative from Facebook, testify in regards to the measures tech firms are using to fight against deepfakes, and what further actions should occur at the federal level, CNBC reported Wednesday (Jan. 8).

Chairwoman Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., in her opening remarks bemoaned the “laissez-faire” approach of Congress during the past 10 years in the direction of digital platform moderation. Schakowsky said, according to the report, “The result is Big Tech failed to respond to the great threats posed by deep fakes … as evidenced by Facebook scrambling to announce a new policy that strikes me as wholly inadequate.”

The legislator was reportedly referring to the policy that the social media company rolled out a day prior to prohibiting very manipulated videos made by machine learning or artificial intelligence. Schakowsky, however, acknowledged that the new policy would not cover a recent, doctored video of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Facebook as well as other platforms.

The video had been slowed down to make her voice seem to be slurred. A Facebook executive at the hearing had noted that the Pelosi video would not be subject to the new deep fake policy but would still be subject to misinformation policies already in place.

Experts reportedly brought attention to the national security as well as the societal implications of manipulated digital media. Lawmakers and the experts, however, reportedly did not come to an agreement on the degree of involvement required by Congress to make sure that tech firms monitor deceptive content in a responsible manner. 

Research from cybersecurity firm Deeptrace shows there were almost 14,700 deepfake videos online as of November of 2019, compared to nearly 8,000 in December 2018. Other studies illustrate that deepfakes can be made with a relatively small amount of “input” material, like pictures or videos, connected to algorithms.

In a prior interview with PYMNTS, Reinhard Hochrieser, vice president of product management at authentication services provider Jumio, said when it comes to the emergence of deepfakes, “from an identity verification perspective, we are right at the beginning. But the technology is already extremely solid. It’s like a Hollywood special effect.”

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note
4.3K
Investments

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note

PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news
4.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal Finalizes $4B Honey Acquisition

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers
3.4K
Voice Activation

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
3.1K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

Who Will Shape The Connected Economy Future? Who Will Shape The Connected Economy Future?
3.0K
Payments Innovation

Who Will Shape The Future Of The Connected Economy?

Value added services Value added services
2.8K
Merchant Innovation

NEW DATA: Why 64 Pct Of Merchant Services Providers Want A Payments Overhaul

Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler
2.7K
Fintech Investments

Facebook Co-founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler

2.7K
B2B Payments

FinTech Steps In As Invoice Payment Wait Times Inflate

2.7K
Security & Fraud

What Iran Can – And Won’t – Do In A Cyberwar

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
2.6K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023 Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023
2.6K
Retail

Qualcomm Expects To Ship 1B 5G Smartphones By 2023

2.5K
B2B Payments

Community Banks Embrace Faster Payments’ Competitive Edge

multi-issuer mobile wallets multi-issuer mobile wallets
2.5K
Mobile Payments

Tracing The Rise Of Multi-Issuer Mobile Wallets

Why The Future Of FIs Is About Flexibility Why The Future Of FIs Is About Flexibility
2.4K
Innovation

The Future Of FIs Is About Flexible Innovation

Bitcoin Daily: China Launches Blockchain Financing Platform, TaxBit Gets $5M For Crypto Tax Compliance Bitcoin Daily: China Launches Blockchain Financing Platform, TaxBit Gets $5M For Crypto Tax Compliance
2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Korean Commission Suggests Allowing FIs To Offer Crypto; China’s OneConnect Platform Supports New Blockchain Financing Product