The Hardest Job in Logistics Is Going to Robots
Warehouse automation has always been easiest where a company can build the environment around the machines: standardized bins, fixed conveyor paths, predictable inputs. The harder problem sits at the edges of a logistics network, where a package has to move from a trailer to a sorting system, then to a delivery station, then into a specific vehicle, with no two shipments arriving the same size, shape or destination. Amazon, FedEx and DHL are now aiming their heaviest automation investment at exactly those handoffs.