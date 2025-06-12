Security Concerns Shape Singapore’s Digital Shopping Habits

Singapore is at the forefront of the mobile shopping revolution, as 65% of shoppers in the country used a mobile device for their latest retail purchase, whether online or in-store.

That’s a 42% increase since 2022 and third only to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. What’s more, Singaporeans conduct 1.7 distinct mobile shopping activities per day on average, including browsing and buying — a rate in line with the average across eight countries, including Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudia Arabia, the UAE, the United Kingdom and the United States. Singaporean shoppers are also embracing new technologies such as biometrics that make their checkouts more convenient and secure.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research finds that merchants in Singapore are making the most of consumer enthusiasm for mobile shopping. More than 8 in 10 retailers in the country offer cross-channel shopping, the highest level seen in our global survey, and most of the rest want to roll it out. Cross-channel shopping allows shoppers to access the same rich digital features whether shopping online or in-store. For example, they can use a merchant’s app in-store to spend digital rewards or access real-time inventory information.

Innovating in cross-channel shopping and other areas can bring challenges, though, especially for small businesses. Nearly three-quarters of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Singapore worry about keeping up with advances in payment technology, highlighting their need for expertise and support from banking partners.

Mobile phones have become a core gateway for reaching Singaporean shoppers. The report provides essential information for merchants to thrive in the mobile-first era, whether they focus on online channels, physical channels or both.

About the Report

“The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Singapore Edition” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence conducted the research and produced the report. It draws on insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17 to Dec. 9. The report examines the growing role mobile devices play in Singapore consumer behavior across physical and digital shopping channels.