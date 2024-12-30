Online Bookkeeping Platform Bench Accounting Announces ‘Abrupt’ Shutdown

Canada-based online bookkeeping and tax filing platform Bench Accounting shut down its services and operations as of Friday (Dec. 27).

“We regret to inform you that we have shut down Bench services,” the company said in a notice of service closure on its website. “As of December 27, 2024, the Bench platform is no longer accessible.”

Bench’s bookkeeping services and tax advisory platform had more than 12,000 small business customers, according to a press release issued by Bench in September.

When announcing a Series B-1 funding round in 2018, the company said it aimed to help small business owners and accountants build and grow their companies.

In its Friday notice, Bench said customers will receive information about how to access their Bench records by Monday (Dec. 30) and that it recommends that customers contact modern accounting software provider Kick for support with their bookkeeping.

“We know this news is abrupt and may cause disruption to our customers, so we’re committed to helping them navigate through the transition,” Bench said in the notice.

The notice included a link to a Kick web page that described services to help customers migrate from Bench to Kick, including free Bench migration, daily live Q&As and a free 2024 bookkeeping review. With the code “BENCH,” customers can get 20% off the Kick Plus Plan and free Bench migration.

Kick founder Conrad Wadowski wrote in a Friday post on LinkedIn that Kick is moving fast to offer these services so that Bench customers don’t have to start from scratch and so that Kick can “get your financials back in your hands.”

“You may have just heard Bench has abruptly closed down,” Wadowski wrote in the post. “If you’re a customer, I can’t imagine the frustration you’re going through. Paying for a service and not getting what you expect, especially when it comes to your taxes, is no joke.”

Wadowski wrote in an Oct. 17 blog post that Kick raised $9 million in a seed round with participation from OpenAI Startup Fund and General Catalyst.

He added in the post that about a year after its September 2023 launch, Kick was serving more than 1,000 businesses and had seen 50% monthly growth over the previous three months.

Kick is built for entrepreneurs and the accounting and bookkeeping firms that support them, Wadowski wrote.

