Daylit Bets $110M That Healthy Capital Beats High-Interest Loans

Highlights
SMBs struggle with delayed payments, expensive capital and enterprise buyers stretching terms, a context compounded by unhealthy working capital solutions.
Daylit raised $110 million to provide “healthy” working capital solutions by accelerating receivables or deferring vendor payments, rather than offering lump-sum loans, and building AI-powered tools to monitor accounts receivable like a lender would.
Instead of traditional credit metrics, Daylit connects directly to SMBs’ ERPs or accounting systems to map invoices to receipts, forecast collections and assess buyer reliability.
The real-world economy is made up of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that make, move and install physical things.
See More In: accounts receivable, B2B, B2B Payments, cash flow management, Daylit, Featured News, Lending, loans, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, SMBs, video, working capital