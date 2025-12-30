Economic Pressure Pushes Small Businesses to Demand Faster Paydays
Small- to medium-sized businesses are preparing for another year shaped by economic pressure, uneven consumer demand and tighter margins, forcing a more disciplined approach to how they operate and grow.
Jonathan Aguilar is the associate vice president of Partner Experience at Maverick Payments, a payment provider with technology designed for sales organizations and enablement channels, such as ISOs, ISVs, agents and banks looking to monetize payments.