Economic Pressure Pushes Small Businesses to Demand Faster Paydays

ISOs are being pushed to evolve from sellers of processing into technology-led advisers.

Payments are emerging as a strategic tool for growth, customer acquisition and operational resilience.

SMBs are entering 2026 focused on protecting cash flow, margins and speed to funds.

Small- to medium-sized businesses are preparing for another year shaped by economic pressure, uneven consumer demand and tighter margins, forcing a more disciplined approach to how they operate and grow.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Jonathan Aguilar, associate vice president of Partner Experience at Maverick Payments, told PYMNTS in an interview that the challenges have pushed SMBs to reassess priorities rather than chase aggressive expansion.

Economic Pressures Remain Front and Center

For SMBs, macroeconomic forces are not abstract.

“Tariffs are a hot topic,” Aguilar said, adding that inflation and consumer spending trends remain the most critical signals for SMBs planning ahead.

Unlike larger enterprises, SMBs often lack the buffer to absorb cost shocks. As a result, they are closely watching demand patterns while trying to balance brick-and-mortar operations with online and digital sales channels.

Cash Flow Becomes the Primary Metric

Against that backdrop, Aguilar said SMBs have “to prioritize their cost control and cash flow.”

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

The shift is influencing decisions across payments, pricing and technology adoption. Businesses are looking for ways to reduce friction, manage expenses and ensure that revenue moves quickly from the point of sale to the bank account.

Why Speed to Funds Matters More Than Ever

One of the clearest changes Aguilar said he sees is the heightened importance of faster payouts. SMBs are increasingly focused on how quickly they can access their money.

“Getting paid next day or same day is very important,” he said, contrasting that with traditional settlement timelines of several days.

Faster access to money can support payroll, inventory purchases and short-term planning, turning payments into a working capital lever rather than a back-office function.

Transparency and Insight Create an Edge

Beyond speed, visibility is becoming a differentiator. Aguilar said he expects SMBs to lean more heavily on tools that provide insight into transactions and customer behavior. In 2026, smarter payment solutions will help businesses “understand and anticipate consumer behavior.”

That insight can inform everything from staffing decisions to marketing spend, giving SMBs a clearer picture of where demand is forming and how to respond.

Customers Expect Payments to Work Everywhere

Consumer expectations are also reshaping how SMBs think about payments. Offering multiple ways to pay is now essential to growth, Aguilar said.

“By being able to take payments in different ways, you are able to attract a different level of customer,” he said.

Some consumers no longer carry physical wallets, and merchants risk losing sales if they cannot accept mobile or QR-based payments, he said. The ability to accept payments at any time, anywhere, is becoming foundational.

That flexibility extends across channels, from in-store to social commerce and pop-up environments, requiring SMBs to rethink how payments fit into the full customer journey.

Payments Shift From Utility to Strategy

As a result, Aguilar said he sees payments moving beyond their traditional role.

“When we think about payments as a growth strategy, there are multiple ways to take a payment,” he said, adding that acceptance choice can directly influence customer reach.

For SMBs, payments are increasingly tied to loyalty, convenience and brand perception, not just transaction completion.

ISOs Face a Changing Mandate

The shifts are placing new demands on independent sales organizations (ISOs). The role of the ISO is evolving from selling processing to delivering knowledge and guidance, Aguilar said.

“It’s important that the ISO starts to seek that knowledge,” he said, adding that legacy approaches alone are no longer sufficient.

ISOs must understand emerging technologies while also helping merchants make sense of which tools actually fit their businesses. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, he said, underscoring the need for tailored recommendations.

How Maverick Supports That Evolution

At Maverick Payments, the focus is on providing a range of options alongside advisory support, Aguilar said.

“We offer multiple payment solutions in-house from gateways, [integrated] POS systems and apps,” he said.

Equally important is helping ISOs and merchants understand the value behind those tools, Aguilar said.

“It’s not just about the cost,” he said. “It’s about the actual value.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

As SMBs and ISOs prepare for the year ahead, Aguilar said success will hinge on balancing technology with relationships.

“ISOs need to lead with technology,” he said, while continuing to support merchants through ongoing change.

For SMBs, payments are no longer just about processing transactions. They are becoming a strategic foundation for managing uncertainty, meeting customer expectations and building resilience.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.