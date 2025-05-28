Mastercard and Habito Offer Mortgage Support to UK Small Business Owners

Home-buying and financing company Habito said its mortgage advisers now offer support at no cost to U.K. small business owners who are members of Mastercard’s Business Bonus program.

This support is available to small business owners who are buying a home, refinancing or investing in a rental property, Habito said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS.

Together with personalized support from Habito’s qualified advisers, members of Mastercard’s Business Bonus program can also use Habito’s platform to explore mortgage options and secure deals, all in one digital journey, according to the release.

“Running a business is hard enough. Your mortgage shouldn’t be,” Habito CEO Ying Tan said in the release. “[Small and medium-sized business (SMB)] owners deserve smart, reliable advice that just works, without the stress or the sales pitch. That’s exactly what we’re delivering with this partnership.”

Business Bonus offers business cardholders access to benefits and offers from Mastercard partners worldwide, according to a web page about the program.

The offers include travel; software and productivity; IT and cloud services; marketing; human resources (HR) and learning; logistics; and electronics, according to the page.

Of the Habito Business Bonus Offer, the page said the offer is available in the U.K. and valid to Dec. 5, 2026.

“As a valued Mastercard Business Bonus customer, you have access to exclusive mortgage benefits with Habito, the U.K.’s leading digital mortgage broker,” the page said. “Whether you’re looking to buy your first home, remortgage for better rates, or invest in property, we make the process simple, stress-free, and cost-effective.”

Habito launched in 2016 as an end-to-end digital homebuying solution, helping to connect buyers to lenders and providing access to solicitors and case managers who can guide homebuyers through the process of applying for mortgages, building surveys and conveyance.

Cardholder engagement hinges on the ease of accessing and the personalization of card-linked offers, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Banyan collaboration, “Beyond Points and Perks: How Relevant Benefits Drive Cardholder Engagement.”

The report found that active engagement with card-linked offers is likely to boost credit card use, provided these offers align with consumers’ everyday needs.

