Platforms Step in as Small Businesses Seek Working Capital Lifelines

Highlights
Half of SMBs rely on day-to-day sales or cash reserves to survive, leaving them vulnerable to disruptions.
Platform-based working capital lending accelerated in Q3, with PayPal, Shopify and Block reporting rising loan originations.
Regional banks reported a contraction or only slight gains in SMB lending, underscoring the growing role of digital platforms in filling the gap.
In uncertain times, access to cash can make the difference between survival and shutdown.
