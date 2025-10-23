SMBs Find Their POS Systems Are the Infrastructure of Success

Highlights
POS systems have evolved into the central operating systems for SMBs, managing everything from payments and payroll to customer relationships and inventory.
For small specialty retailers like Hen & Chicks Studio and First People’s Jewelers, modern POS platforms such as Like Sew and Jewel360 enable real-time data tracking, inventory precision, and mobile flexibility.
The digital shift in payments, from cash and checks to taps and cards, underscores how SMBs are adapting technology to keep pace with customer expectations and operational efficiency.
Small business owners are the backbone of local economies, sustaining communities one transaction at a time. They are often small teams, sometimes just a few people wearing many hats, balancing customer service, operations and accounting.
Heidi Kaisand is the owner of Hen & Chicks Studio, a hybrid business that’s part quilt shop and part creative retreat.
Brooke Zangerl, is the owner of First People’s Jewelers, a 51-year-old family-run jewelry business.