U.S. Bank Tackles SMB Anxiety With Free Business Hub

Highlights
Small businesses, particularly those with up to $25 million in annual revenue, are feeling overwhelmed by macro environment stressors such as tariffs, inflation and interest rates, leading many to pause their growth and investment plans.
U.S. Bank launched a free, online platform called U.S. Bank Business Resources Central (BRC), in partnership with Next Street, to provide financial literacy and business education to small enterprises.
The BRC covers topics like financing and cybersecurity, and it focuses particularly on AI due to its growing adoption by small businesses for cost minimization.
The economic landscape for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) is uncertain, marked by persistent inflation, the complexities of evolving tariffs and high interest rates.