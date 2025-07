Small businesses run on big decisions—but when it comes to credit card usage, many are blending business and personal finance in ways that reveal shortcomings in today’s financial products. That’s one of the key discoveries in “SMB Growth Monitor: How Firms Use and Choose Credit Cards,” which uncovers how SMB credit behaviors vary by business age, revenue, geography and industry.

Some of the most surprising findings? More than half of SMBs use both business and personal credit cards to finance their operations, and the majority of younger firms carry balances, indicating a strain on cash flow rather than strategic leverage. Credit card usage isn’t just a matter of convenience—it’s a window into SMBs’ survival tactics, aspirations and barriers to growth.

What makes a card earn the top-of-wallet spot? That depends. Large SMBs prioritize high credit limits. Smaller ones want cards that help them grow, with tools to build credit, scale credit limits and access better perks over time. Meanwhile, firms in different industries have sharply distinct needs.

This report also sheds light on how SMBs would increase their card usage if their needs were better met.

“SMB Growth Monitor: How Firms Use and Choose Credit Cards,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration, surveyed 583 SMBs across a range of industries and revenue tiers to understand how they use credit cards, what shapes their preferences, and how card features influence engagement. The survey was fielded from April 4, 2025, to April 22, 2025.

Inside “SMB Growth Monitor: How Firms Use and Choose Credit Cards”:

Read the full report to see how—and where—these opportunities lie.