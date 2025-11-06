Coupa Adds New Virtual Card Solution to Spend Management Platform

Coupa added a new virtual card solution to its spend management platform.

The new Coupa Card is embedded natively within Coupa Pay, enabling organizations to manage supplier payments and employee expenses through the Coupa platform, the company said in a Thursday (Nov. 6) press release.

Coupa Card features enhanced spend control, real-time tracking and security, according to the release.

“Coupa Card is not just another virtual card, given its powerful reach and capability,” Salva Lombardo, chief product and technology officer at Coupa, said in the release. “By embedding it inside our unique end-to-end platform, it is a singular card that can manage spend across the entire [source-to-pay (S2P)] process and will help companies achieve autonomous, frictionless spend and trade within a constantly learning and adapting AI network.”

The card is powered by Brex and will be accepted across Mastercard’s global payment network, per the release.

Brex Chief Business Officer Art Levy said in the release that with Coupa Card, “U.S. customers with global operations can get underwritten and approved in just a few days and issue local cards in 30 currencies across 50 countries.”

Mastercard Global Head of Commercial Verticals Scott Abrahams said in the release that with Mastercard’s capabilities embedded into the Coupa platform, the Coupa Card helps organizations “simplify supplier payments, control spend and unlock working capital with speed, security and scale.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Why 2025 Could Be the Year of the Virtual Card” found that virtual cards offer greater efficiency and security than manual payment processes and that these features help mitigate risk and cash flow disruptions arising from traditional B2B payments.

The report also said that three-quarters of chief financial officers at middle-market companies expressed high interest in accepting virtual cards to ensure timely payment.

When Coupa and veterinary care company Bond Vet announced that Bond Vet clinics would employ Coupa’s spend management platform to manage their finances and supplies, the companies said in a press release that this would automate tasks like ordering supplies and managing expenses, “so clinic teams can focus on delivering top-notch care without worrying about running out of important medications and other supplies.”

