Lowe’s Targets Subscribers With Personalized Home Repair Support

The Lowe’s Digital Home Platform, announced by the home improvement retailer Monday (Nov. 4), gives members of the MyLowe’s Rewards program access to free, personalized information about products in their homes.

This includes warranties and manuals, maintenance recommendations and how-to content, and recommended subscriptions and replacement parts. The initial launch focuses on home appliances, although the platform will eventually expand to include other aspects of the home, Lowe’s said in a Monday news release.

“With our new digital home platform, we’re now making it easier to manage and maintain your home’s maintenance needs starting with appliances,” Jen Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in the release. “Lowe’s is all about being a helpful partner, and through the digital home platform, we can serve up the exact filter customers need for their refrigerator at the time it needs replaced.”

If a customer bought a major appliance connected to their rewards account in the last five years, that appliance will automatically appear in their MyLowe’s Rewards profile, according to the release.

MyLowe’s Rewards launched in the spring and is a free loyalty program aimed at helping homeowners earn and save more when shopping at Lowe’s. The Lowe’s Digital Home Platform was built by the company’s tech-focused Innovation Labs.

“We’re building toward a future where our customers have all the information about their home and home maintenance needs in one place — think digital twin for their home,” Chandhu Nair, Lowe’s senior vice president of technology, said in the release. “The Lowe’s Digital Home Platform is another way we are delivering on our Total Home Strategy, enabling a total home solution for every need in the home.”

The launch comes amid an expected rebound in the home improvement business fueled by lower interest rates and rising property values. Consumer spending on home repair and renovation is expected to return to growth next summer.

Lowe’s revised its annual forecasts downward in August, saying a challenging macroeconomic environment was dampening consumer spending on home improvement projects. This drop was offset somewhat by a rise in comparable sales in the company’s Pro and online businesses.

“As we look ahead, we are confident that we are making the right long-term investments to take share when the market recovers,” Lowe’s Chairman, President and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said Aug. 20 during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.