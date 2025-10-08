Merchants Turn Tariff Pressures Into Supply Chain Resilience

Highlights
Goods firms say tariffs raise input costs and delay deliveries, but many also see a path to stronger, more resilient local supply chains.
Across the full business sample, 43.8% have already cut operating costs and 38.5% diversified suppliers.
Visa/PYMNTS research shows working-capital tools (including virtual cards) are helping firms unlock ~$19M on average and accelerate supplier payments, key to “just-in-time” execution.
Tariffs have raised costs and complicated logistics, yet they’ve also showcased how resilient merchants can be when incentives shift toward efficiency and control. Goods producers, which includes retailers and tech firms, report higher input costs and delivery delays, but they also point to opportunities to localize sourcing and harden supply chains against further shocks.