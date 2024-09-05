AWS Offers Program to Help Independent Software Vendors Grow Globally

Amazon Web Services has a new program to help its independent software vendor (ISV) customers.

The Global Passport Program is designed to help ISVs expand internationally via guidance, resources and strategic support to accelerate time-to-revenue, reduce risk and maximize return on investments, according to a Thursday (Sept. 5) press release.

“Today’s software companies are up against a number of challenges that can hinder their ability to scale and expand into new regions as they look to accelerate growth,” Miguel Alava, EMEA general manager for software companies at AWS, said in the release. “…We want to provide the resources that empower businesses to scale on a robust cloud-first technology foundation that strengthens their resilience, increases revenue and reduces their dependency on single markets so they can reach more customers and make greater impact.”

The passport program will select growing software companies and provide support “to help them clear the operational hurdles of global expansion,” the release said.

Elsewhere in the ISV world, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Platform Business Survey: The Rise of Embedded Payments” found that 65% of ISVs and marketplaces that haven’t yet adopted payment capabilities plan to integrate embedded financial products for payment acceptance this year.

The move would put them in line with the roughly 75% of ISVs and marketplaces that already have payment capabilities and wish to bolster their integrated financial products this year, the report revealed. On average, over 80% of ISVs said they will see an increased revenue share from payment acceptance over the next 12 months, a sign of a high degree of trust among payment providers.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke last month with Laurent Domb, chief technologist for worldwide public sector financial services at AWS, about the company’s approach to operational resilience.

“We recommend that our clients safeguard their companies via implementation of robust testing and validation procedures to ensure their effectiveness,” Domb told PYMNTS. “And this should include methods such as penetration testing for cybersecurity, disaster recovery testing, but then more importantly, run ‘game days’ where they can truly practice the various incidents that happen in a real-world event, via controlled chaos engineering experiments.”