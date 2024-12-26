Samsung’s C-Lab to Showcase AI and Health Projects at CES

Samsung says startups from its C-Lab will display a range of products at CES 2025.

The startups will showcase efforts in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), digital health and robotics at the Consumer Electronics Show, kicking off next month in Las Vegas, Samsung said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 26).

“CES is an important opportunity for Korean startups to gain a foothold in the global market and increase brand awareness,” said Pilgyu Jeon, executive vice president and head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics. “C-Lab will continue to support startups on the journey to becoming internationally recognized global innovators.”

There are 12 startups from the C-Lab Outside program, which incubates external startups, two from C-Lab Inside, an internal venture program for employees, and one startup spun-off from Samsung.

“At the event, Samsung expects C-Lab startups to assess global market response, strengthen business feasibility and meet with investors,” the release said.

Samsung will be among the more than 4,000 companies presenting at CES, which is expected to draw upwards of 140,000 tech enthusiasts.

As PYMNTS wrote earlier this month, CES — the biggest tech show in the world — is “landing squarely on the connected economy,” with innovations expected in connected homes, digital health, and mobility leading the way.

“AI has to be one of the big headlines,” Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro said. “AI is affecting so many things from healthcare to drug delivery, so many other things as well. We’re seeing the actual uses of it.”

“Digital health is going to be hot because that’s where you see a lot of the advantages of AI,” added Shapiro. And we’ll see apps for consumers and businesses as well, and a whole focus on wellness technologies. Mobility is very hot. It’s not only cars and electric cars, but we’ve also seen the connected vehicles.”

Aside from AI, digital health will be a key theme, PYMNTS wrote, with advancements in technology poised to make healthcare more efficient and affordable.

“Industry leaders are introducing tech to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs, pointing toward a future where digital health tools play a critical role in personalized care,” that report said.