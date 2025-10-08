Quantum Computing Nabs Nobel for Physics as Execs Eye Enterprise Applications

Highlights
At least three public quantum computing companies have seen their share price skyrocket this year, and the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded this week to foundational work in quantum computing.
These shifts highlight quantum computing’s evolution from theoretical science to practical industrial applications, signaling potential for impact across supply chains, fraud prevention and financial modeling.
For now, enterprise applications are in pilot phases, with progress focused on embedding quantum modules into existing systems to tackle the hardest optimization problems.
As finance teams and C-suite leaders brace themselves for the hype cycle of innovations like AI and stablecoins, another technological breakthrough is steadily making waves: quantum computing.